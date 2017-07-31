OKCPD Arrest Two In Carjackings

Oklahoma City Police are investigating two separate carjackings that happened overnight in the metro.

Reports of a Honda Accord and a Chevrolet Suburban being carjacked first came in around 1 a.m. near SW 65th and Harvey as well as SW 65th and Penn. In both instances, victims told police their cars were taken at gunpoint.

Shortly thereafter, officers say, the Accord failed to stop near 10th and MacArthur. The short pursuit ended near I-40 and Meridian, where the car slid down an embankment and the suspects ran.

Officers were able to arrest two suspects positively identified as the carjackers.

OKC Police are still investigating a possible connection between these two crimes and another carjacking near SW 48th and Walker.