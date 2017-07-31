OKC Fire Chief Retiring Monday, To Become U.S. Fire Administrato - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Fire Chief Retiring Monday, To Become U.S. Fire Administrator

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire Chief Keith Bryant retires Monday after more than 35 years of service in the department.  

Chief Bryant recently accepted an appointment by President Trump as U.S. Fire Administrator, starting August 7. An entity of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Fire Administration provides national leadership to foster a solid foundation for fire and emergency services stakeholders in prevention, preparedness and response. 

Chief Bryant became OKC Fire's 20th Fire Chief in 2005. He has also served as President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). 

Chief Bryant will be sworn in as U.S. Fire Administrator during a special ceremony August 4, at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. by the Survivor Tree, the sacred ground where Bryant served during those days in 1995. 

