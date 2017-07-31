Victim Shot Twice In NW OKC

Authorities report one victim was shot overnight in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials said the victim was shot in an unknown location before alerting a resident outside a home near NW 33rd and N. Youngs to call police. Police said the victim was shot twice, one shot on his side and the other in a leg. The victim was transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition, just after midnight Monday.

Authorities said they are not searching for a suspect at this time because the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

