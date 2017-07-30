One Injured In SW OKC Shooting

One person was injured Sunday evening as a result of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person was injured Sunday evening as a result of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. near SW 60 and Klein.

The extent of the shooting injury is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.