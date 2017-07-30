‘Kindness Rocks’ Scattered Across Oklahoma

If you stumble upon a pretty rock - it's probably not by accident. A unique way to spread kindness and love has made its way across Oklahoma and it's got kids and adults alike paying it forward through these artistic gestures.

“Some people call them kindness rocks, some people call them friendship rocks,” said Jennifer Brown, a follower of the Lincoln County Rocks Facebook page.

Whatever you call them, though, they’re sure to put a smile on your face.

“Some of them are more fun than others I guess,” said Neta Danker, who started the page. “I stay up late painting rocks; my husband thinks I’m crazy.”

Creative is more like it, Danker started painting rocks with her kids after she saw the trend blowing up on Facebook. Oklahoma City, Alva, Shawnee, Tecumseh, you name it – it’s catching on. That’s why she decided to start her own Lincoln County Rocks page.

“It has kind of turned into almost an Easter egg hunt for kids to where they post their pictures on Facebook and they'll have like 27 rocks,” she said.

Her family has painted more than 200 rocks and counting. Then, they head out and place them around their hometown of Wellston and beyond, never knowing who might find them.

“I like to just happen upon them you know like you're just randomly walking,” Danker said. “I posted a hint on our Facebook page thinking someone around here would find it but it was a total random person, a girl from Tulsa. That's what makes it fun I think, just meeting those random people and just hearing their story.”

Brown brought the message into her children’s class at the Successful Word Church in Warwick after she found some rocks of her own with her family.

“Just seeing the smile on their faces and it's just getting them out of the house, giving them something to do and getting families together,” Brown said.

Since Danker started this about a month ago, she has more than 1,300 followers on Facebook.