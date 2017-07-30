Oklahoma Caring Vans To Provide Back To School Immunizations - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Caring Vans To Provide Back To School Immunizations

It’s time for students to head back to school! The Oklahoma Caring Vans provide all immunizations required by Oklahoma law for enrollment in schools or child care facilities. Services are provided at no charge to children, aged six weeks through 18 years, who qualify; this includes children who are uninsured, Medicaid eligible or American Indian.

Immunizations are given on a first come, first serve basis. For each child immunized, a parent or guardian must be present to provide current shot records and to complete paperwork. Body Mass Index screenings will be available for children 2-18 years of age.

All children are required to be current on their immunizations prior to child care or school entry. Immunization records are necessary for children entering Pre-K or Kindergarten, seventh grade or college to enroll.

Below is a PDF for the Oklahoma City Caring Van Public Clinics happening in August.

