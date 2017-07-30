Temps Drop Into The 80's Sunday, Rain & Storm Chances Increase O - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Temps Drop Into The 80's Sunday, Rain & Storm Chances Increase Overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY -

This is what it should feel and look like for the end of July and beginning of August. High temps continue to fall. We'll only make it into the mid-80s Monday.

Rain and storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday morning out west, with a slight chance in Oklahoma City.

Another system moves through Monday night into Tuesday morning with another chance of rain and storms!

Temperatures in the 80’s stay with us all week long. 

