Funeral Service Set For OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Funeral Service Set For OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday, July 31, friends and family will say goodbye to an OHP trooper who was killed during a chase on I-35 earlier this month.

Funeral services for Lieutenant Heath Meyer will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center, at OU. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to "Oklahoma Concerns for Police Survivors".

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.