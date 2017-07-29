Anadarko Police: Body Identified, 'No Signs Of Foul Play'

Police in Anadarko say a body discovered inside a vehicle, Saturday, showed no signs of foul play.

Authorities tell News 9 that police were first notified of a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant home in the 400 block of NW 2nd St. When officers investigated they found an unresponsive male, identified as 64-year-old Marciano Arellano, inside the vehicle.

EMS was called and crews tried to revive the man. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. According to investigators, there were no visible signs of foul play and the victim, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, has a lengthy medical history.

Anadarko Police Chief Tracy Roles said some aspects of the incident gave the appearance of being a suspicious death but went on to clarify, "I don't think it's going to be anything but we're still looking into it. There were no signs of foul play at the scene or on the body."

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Anadarko Police will continue to investigate.