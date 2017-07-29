Budget Woes Bring Oklahoma Lawmakers Back To State Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Budget Woes Bring Oklahoma Lawmakers Back To State Capitol

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Members of the Oklahoma House plan to return to the state Capitol for a series of mid-summer budget meetings where Republicans and Democrats will use different strategies to find solutions to creating a stable state budget.

Democrats want contingency plans in place in case hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue approved by the Legislature last spring is invalidated by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

A series of lawsuits claim measures designed to replenish sagging oil and natural gas revenue violate a constitutional prohibition against passing revenue-raising measures in the waning days of a legislative session.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have organized seven policy working groups to develop proposals for reducing waste and making state government more efficient that can be considered when lawmakers reconvene in February.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.