Head Of Oklahoma Mental Health Dept. Arrested In Florida

The Oklahoma Commissioner for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services was arrested in Florida late last week on a misdemeanor battery complaint, according to Florida court records.

Comm. Terri White, was arrested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office just before 1:20 a.m. on July 21 and was released just after 9:00 that same morning. According to an official in the Governor’s office who spoke on background, White, 44, was vacationing in the area with family. Walton County is home to several popular beaches in the Florida panhandle including Santa Rosa and Miramar beaches and is located several miles from the popular spring break locale Panama City Beach.

According to the booking record, White was brought in on a misdemeanor batter complaint – touch or strike charge. Florida law defines the complaint as when a person “actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.”

Online proceedings show the case against White was closed Friday and she was not prosecuted. A spokesperson for the WCSO said that means the case was likely dismissed, but she could not confirm that Saturday morning. A copy of the incident report for the morning of White’s arrest was requested, but that same spokesperson said the report needed to be reviewed by the county records department and possibly redacted before it could be made public.

The DMHSAS office could not provide statement immediately Saturday morning. Spokesperson Jeff Dismukes said White was attending and presenting at a conference this weekend. Governor Mary Fallin’s Office acknowledged the governor was aware of the incident.

“My office is gathering information on this matter,” Fallin said in a statement. “I don’t have any further comment at this time.”

White has lead the DMHSAS since 2007. She was also the state’s first woman Secretary of Health from 2009-2011 under then Gov. Brad Henry.