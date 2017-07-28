Oklahoma State, Ohio State Battle For Trademark Use

Oklahoma State University is gearing up for a battle over who owns its logo with another powerhouse OSU.

Oklahoma State University is gearing up for a battle over who owns its logo with another powerhouse OSU - Ohio State University. This happens from time to time as trademarks expire.

But the small logo can make for a big headache.

Back in February, Ohio State filed for ownership of OSU apparel, prompting Oklahoma State to say it plans to file opposition with the U.S. patent and Trademark office by the end of next month.

At the Bedlam Zone in Edmond, Oklahoma State Cowboys come to Jack Deakle for their game day gear.

“On a great day, we could do $10,000 to $15,000 worth of sales in here,” said Deakle.

But those three little letters are now the subject of a trademark dispute between Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

But really, what's in a name?

Well, when it comes to trademarking, millions of dollars for schools who put the OSU logo on everything. For example, shirts, hats, helmets, lamps, lawn chairs, cups and coozies.

Since the 1970’s, the schools have agreed to split up the country. Ohio State is OSU in 19 states in the Midwest and East, while Oklahoma State gets 17 states in the South and West. Most everything else goes to Oregon State.

Then there's the state of Iowa, which has many saying O-S-Who? Because the state is split nearly down the middle with 45 counties under Buckeye rule and 54 counties have pistols firing.

Both OSUs are tamping down rumors of a trademark title fight.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma State said in a statement, "We have had concurrent usage agreements with Ohio State, and Oregon State, in the past. We look forward to talking to Ohio State about joint use and making sure our universities and our fans are best served."