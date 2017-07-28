Family Concerned About Construction In Front Of Guthrie Home

While construction crews work to widen the roadway, cars are now driving right outside Paul Bush's home.

More than 12,000 vehicles cross the State Highway 33 bridge over Cottonwood Creek in Guthrie, according to ODOT.

A newly created lane swallowed a chunk of the property. Now his driveway is only long enough for one of the family's vehicles.

“You’re in constant fear of the kids just coming in and out of the car,” he explained. “It’s just always in your mind now – what if?”

Bush said he now has to park his vehicle across the street. And he said he has to hop a barrier and bolt across traffic to get to his front door. “It’s a relief when you do get home,” he said.

Closer to the bridge the speed limit is posted at 30 miles per hour. By Bush’s house it's 35 mph.

“Cars speed all day long. There’s got to be something that they can do,” he said.

He wants the speed limit to be lowered during construction. And he hopes drivers will just take it easy, now that they're cruising by so close to his family's home.

Guthrie Police had extra patrols in the area Thursday and Friday, and they plan to continue that.

Also, News 9 asked ODOT about the speed limit situation, but didn't hear back in time for this report.