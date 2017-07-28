Child Suffers Minor Injuries After Hit By Motorcycle In NW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child.

The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m., in the area of Britton and Hudson.

According to OKC police, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound, when the driver spotted a juvenile female running across the street. To avoid impact, the driver tried to lay down his bike, but struck the juvenile in the process.

Police said the juvenile suffered some minor cuts and bruises, and the driver of the motorcycle is "okay."

The eastbound lanes of Britton Road are closed.

