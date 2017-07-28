Child Suffers Minor Injuries After Hit By Motorcycle In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Child Suffers Minor Injuries After Hit By Motorcycle In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child. Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child in NW OKC Friday night.

The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m., in the area of Britton and Hudson.

According to OKC police, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound, when the driver spotted a juvenile female running across the street. To avoid impact, the driver tried to lay down his bike, but struck the juvenile in the process. 

Police said the juvenile suffered some minor cuts and bruises, and the driver of the motorcycle is "okay."

The eastbound lanes of Britton Road are closed.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.