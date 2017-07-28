OSBI Investigates Thailand Man Found Dead In Seminole County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations seeks a missing backpack in the suspicious death of a Thailand man.

A passerby discovered Thanakrit Thuetong’s body on Sunday, July 23, along Highway 56 in Seminole County. Investigators say the 41-year-old stopped at a convenient store right off I-40 and Highway 56 on Friday.

“He was actually an educated man from Thailand,” said Jessica Brown with the OSBI. “We know he owned his vehicle that was found there at the convenient store. He was driving from Florida.”

Surveillance video captures Thuetong inside the store wearing a backpack. The video then shows him walking outside the store, past his parked black Pontiac and along the highway, still wearing the backpack. Two days later, he was found dead about a half mile from the store and his backpack was gone.

“We don't care who took it or why they took it but we just want it back and know what the contents of that work at the time that it was taken because that could help us solve this,” Brown said.

According to the OSBI, the Thailand native has lived in the U.S. since 2012 with his last address showing up in Florida. The bureau is still trying to locate his family.

“Since we know he has a relative in California we surmised maybe he was going to California to visit that relative,” she said.

The Medical Examiner’s office is waiting on toxicology results before determining the cause and manner of death, which could take four to six weeks. If you have any information about the backpack or Thuetong's death, contact the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.