Slight Cool Down, Some Rain Possible In Oklahoma Over The Weekend

We will stay mostly cloudy Friday evening with a slight chance of storms possible in southern Oklahoma.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a chance of storms lingering in western and southern Oklahoma. Central Oklahoma will most likely stay dry with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.

Sunshine returns Saturday with more tolerable temperatures in the low 90s. Any chance for rain will stay in the far west and in the panhandle.

