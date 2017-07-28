Two Dead After Train Crashes Into Car In NW OKC

Two people are dead after a vehicle and a train collided in northwest Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the railroad tracks located near W. Hefner Road and N. Lee Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person had to be freed from the wreckage before being freed and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.