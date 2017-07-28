Suspect Found Dead After 10-Hour Standoff At S. OKC Hotel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Found Dead After 10-Hour Standoff At S. OKC Hotel

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities confirm one man is dead following a 10-hour standoff in south Oklahoma City, overnight. Officials originally responded to a disturbance call near S. Meridian Avenue and Will Rogers Pkwy around 6:15 Thursday evening, where the suspect was found barricaded inside a hotel room. 

07/2017 Related Story: Man Barricades Himself Inside Hotel Room In S. OKC 

According to authorities, the suspect spoke on the phone with the tactical team for several hours, until the line "went quiet" around 2:30 a.m. 

Officials made forced-entry in the room, and found the door rigged with a gun. Oklahoma City police on scene said the suspect died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound around 5:00 a.m. Officials also found a significant amount of drugs and two living puppies inside the room.  

During the stand-off, a total of 16 rooms were evacuated. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.