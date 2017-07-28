Suspect Found Dead After 10-Hour Standoff At S. OKC Hotel

Authorities confirm one man is dead following a 10-hour standoff in south Oklahoma City, overnight. Officials originally responded to a disturbance call near S. Meridian Avenue and Will Rogers Pkwy around 6:15 Thursday evening, where the suspect was found barricaded inside a hotel room.

According to authorities, the suspect spoke on the phone with the tactical team for several hours, until the line "went quiet" around 2:30 a.m.

Officials made forced-entry in the room, and found the door rigged with a gun. Oklahoma City police on scene said the suspect died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound around 5:00 a.m. Officials also found a significant amount of drugs and two living puppies inside the room.

During the stand-off, a total of 16 rooms were evacuated.