Final Day To Apply For TSA Pre-Check At WRWA

Friday, July 28 is the last day for travelers to apply in the extended deadline for the T-S-A Pre-Check program at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA). Travelers in the TSA-Pre Check program will receive the exclusive option to speed-up security screenings at participating airlines.

Airport officials said appointments for Friday are completely booked. Walk-ups are welcome, although airport officials said there's no guarantee walk-ups will be seen. Applicants will be subject to an interview, a background check, and fingerprinting. All U.S. Citizens, U.S nationals and lawful permanent residents are eligible to apply. No age restrictions apply.



The enrollment center is located in the middle of the ticket lobby between the American and Southwest counters.

The application fee is $85 dollars.

For more information, visit tsa.gov/precheck