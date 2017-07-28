Final Day To Apply For TSA Pre-Check At WRWA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Final Day To Apply For TSA Pre-Check At WRWA

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect

Friday, July 28 is the last day for travelers to apply in the extended deadline for the T-S-A Pre-Check program at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA). Travelers in the TSA-Pre Check program will receive the exclusive option to speed-up security screenings at participating airlines. 

06/17 Related Story: Will Rogers Begins TSA Pre-Check Today 

Airport officials said appointments for Friday are completely booked. Walk-ups are welcome, although airport officials said there's no guarantee walk-ups will be seen.  Applicants will be subject to an interview, a background check, and fingerprinting. All U.S. Citizens, U.S nationals and lawful permanent residents are eligible to apply. No age restrictions apply. 

The enrollment center is located in the middle of the ticket lobby between the American and Southwest counters.
The application fee is $85 dollars.

For more information, visit tsa.gov/precheck  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.