State Lands Near Top Of Most Heat Strokes Death List

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma has the fourth most hot car deaths per capita in the country since 1998 and 20 total so far this year. In the U.S., 726 kids have died in that same time period.

Heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the country. According to NoHeatStroke.com, 26 kids have died in the U.S. so far this year.

Norman Police Department recently posted a series of videos on their Facebook page to illustrate this danger. They put one of their officers in full uniform inside the car. It was 92 degrees outside when they started and 10 minutes later, it was 116 degrees inside the car.

Sometimes, people wonder how a person could forget about a child or pet in the car? Officers say it's just not that simple.

“You may even get out of your car without the intention of locking your kids in the car,” Norman Police Lt. Jeff Robertson said, “or, I've seen this plenty of times, someone gets out without their keys and the child hits the door lock before they can go back and open the door to get the child out. It’s a great idea to have a spare key on you at all times.”

