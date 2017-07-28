OKC Thunder "Storm Chaser" Auditions Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Thunder "Storm Chaser" Auditions Saturday

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Calling all Thunder fans who want a little more of the action this upcoming season.

The Thunder's "Storm Chasers" announced auditions for the upcoming 2017-18 season. The OKC Thunder describe the "Storm Chasers" as a professional interactive that that appear at Thunder home games, as well as corporate and charity events, around OKC. 

The group is largely responsible for enhancing the Thunder experience during pre-season, regular season and post-season games.

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Integris Blue Development Center 

Candidates must at least 18 years old, extremely outgoing, and must demonstrate a skill (i.e. tumbling, dancing)

For more audition information, click here. 

