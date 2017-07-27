Man Barricades Himself Inside Hotel Room In S. OKC

A man has barricaded himself inside a hotel room in South Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to the OCPD, officers responded to a disturbance call to the Meridian Inn located at 1224 S. Meridian around 6:15 p.m.

A bomb squad was called to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. Authorities said the squad also brought the police robot.

Around 2:00 a.m. more SWAT members arrived at the scene.

Police said at this time, no threats have been man, but the man has yet to leave the room.

UPDATE: Police on scene confirm the suspect died as a result of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound around 5:00 a.m.

