Your 2 Cents: President Bars Transgender People From Military

The President unexpectedly tweeted out that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the military.

Although I don't think the Pentagon should be funding gender reassignment surgeries, I disagree with banning transgender patriots from serving in the military. And it was terrible that the thousands of transgender people already serving learned about it the President's decision on Twitter.

Here's what you had to say:

Amy first, "They deserve our respect as much as any other soldiers! Your message is ALMOST perfect in my opinion."

Gerard says, "Military is not a social experiment. LGBT is not its concern."

Ann writes, "I understand that Donnie is lying, as per he did not indeed consult with his generals. This was another solo decision."

Susan disagrees, " ‘Mad Dog Mattis’ had a lot to do with this decision, and tweeting is the new social trend, so honestly what's wrong with it?"

Brian writes, "The military doesn't need or care about your sexuality. So, if you can't put the mission ahead of your own personal emotions or politics, then you have no business being a soldier."

And finally, Gloria says, "If transgender people are willing to give their lives to defend their country he should be thankful and not put a price tag on it."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.