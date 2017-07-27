Credit Card Skimmers Found At Edmond Gas Station Pumps

Thursday, two credit card skimmers were found in pumps at gas station near 2nd and Coltrane in Edmond.

Because of her busy job, realtor Sherry Dunn said she burns through a lot of fuel.

“I’m always on the go,” she said.

“I went, ‘Shut the front door! That’s where I got fuel at yesterday!’”

Wednesday night, police say two men in a maroon Suburban with Georgia plates showed up just before 9 p.m.

They were reportedly seen messing with the pumps and took off for I-35 after employees attempted to confront them.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of this is a crime ring, usually that travels,” said Jenny Wagnon with Edmond Police.

Investigators said the suspects reportedly peeled back the security tape, installed the skimmer, and stuck the tape back in its place. So, there were no signs of tampering.

Ultimately, if you can pay inside with cash, Edmond Police said that's the safest.

And they also encourage customers to ask the station they frequent about their safety measures.

As investigators try to track down who is responsible for this recent case, Dunn said she shut down her card, just to be safe. “You don’t know how long those people may have your card before they use it,” she explained.

Michael DeYong, counsel for Station Operations, which runs the gas station near 2nd and Coltrane, released the following statement:

“A clerk at the store was alerted to suspicious activity at the pumps by a customer, who saw two individuals who appeared to be opening a pump. The clerk attempted to confront the individuals who then left the scene. It was discovered that a skimming device had been placed on one of the pumps and subsequent investigation discovered a second device on a different pump. The store was able to review video to determine the make and model of the vehicle that it was believed was being driven by the suspected individuals. The store has turned that information over to the police along with the surveillance video. The store has reviewed all other equipment to confirm that no further devices are present and is providing further training to employees based on this experience.”



