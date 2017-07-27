Police Release Video Of Murder Suspect's Attempted Hospital Escape

Police capture video of a suspect's attempt to escape from custody, that authorities said resulted in a man's death. Police released an officer’s body camera video Thursday of the incident that happened at Integris Baptist Medical Center in April.

The murder suspect, Jimmy McCoy III, 25, was being treated at the hospital for a seizure police said happened during his arrest on April 9.

Police said Officer Caleb Case let the suspect out of handcuffs to go to the bathroom. McCoy escaped Officer Case and ran into patient Reginald Morrisey's room.

Hospital staff and Morrisey's wife witnessed the incident. In the video, you can hear someone shouting for McCoy to get off 48-year-old Morrisey. Police said the suspect was jumping up and down on the patient’s bed in an attempt to escape through the ceiling.

McCoy also jumps into the sixth floor window, shattering the window and injuring himself. Officer Case commands the nude suspect to get to the ground several times.

“Now get on the ground! Get on the ground, on the ground now!”

Police said the officer used pepper spray on McCoy. Hospital security also assisted in capturing McCoy.

“Put your hand behind your back now!”

The state’s medical examiner has determined McCoy's actions resulted in the patient's death. Morrisey was being treated for a stroke he suffered in February. McCoy has since been charged with first degree murder for the death and faces a number of other felony charges.

The victim's wife has an attorney. They declined an on-camera interview but released this statement:

The Morrisey family is still grieving for the loving husband, father, and grandfather they lost all too early. Reginald Morrisey was full of life and was loved by everyone who ever met him. Reginald was on his way towards recovery when this incident occurred. The family was devastated by Reginald's unexpected and untimely death and is seeking answers as to how this tragedy occurred in a place of healing with law enforcement present. It is the Morrisey family's sincere hope that homicide charges are brought against the suspect and that justice is ultimately served.