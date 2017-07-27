Silver Alert Canceled, Moore Man Found Safe In Texas

Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Moore man after they say he found safe in Texas.

A Silver Alert was issued for 80-year-old John Masters Wednesday night.

According to the report, Masters was last seen at the KFC located at 1420 S. Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City, around 5:00 p.m.

Police were concerned for Masters’ well-being because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and emphysema.

The Silver Alert was canceled just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Details of where and how Masters was found has not yet been released.