Silver Alert Canceled, Moore Man Found Safe In Texas

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Moore man after they say he found safe in Texas.

A Silver Alert was issued for 80-year-old John Masters Wednesday night.

According to the report, Masters was last seen at the KFC located at 1420 S. Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City, around 5:00 p.m.

Police were concerned for Masters’ well-being because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and emphysema.

The Silver Alert was canceled just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Details of where and how Masters was found has not yet been released.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
