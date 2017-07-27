Silver Alert Canceled, Moore Man Found Safe In Texas

Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Moore man after they say he found safe in Texas.More >>
Authorities have canceled the Silver Alert for a missing Moore man after they say he found safe in Texas.More >>
Two utilities that supply power to customers in four states say they plan to buy what is being billed as the largest wind farm in the U.S. once the $4.5 billion project is completed in the Oklahoma Panhandle.More >>
Two utilities that supply power to customers in four states say they plan to buy what is being billed as the largest wind farm in the U.S. once the $4.5 billion project is completed in the Oklahoma Panhandle.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.