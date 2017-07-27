WRWA Announces New Designated Cell Phone Waiting Area

Will Rogers World Airport officials announce new location for its designated cell phone waiting area, effective Friday, July 28.

Officials said the move addresses safety issues and growing usage. The new cell phone waiting area will move to a larger parking lot, a block-and-a-half away from the passenger pick-up area. The new lot is located on 67th Street, directly across from the control tower. Officials said the new area provides a significantly larger area for drivers to safely park and wait in their vehicles until their party calls from the curb for pick up.

WRWA officials said over the past year, the airport has seen a steady growth in drivers utilizing the cell phone waiting areas. As a result, the old cell phone lane became inadequate to handle the demand, resulting in numerous safety issues.

We have definitely outgrown the old cell phone waiting area,” says Karen Carney, airport spokesperson. “There are several times during the day when cars back up into oncoming traffic on Terminal Drive, creating traffic hazards. This lot not only provides more parking, but should significantly reduce those unsafe conditions.

Because the curbside lanes in front of the terminal building are designated for active loading and unloading only, many drivers like the convenience of using a cell phone waiting area until their friends or family are at the curb. See map below.

WRWA said drivers can also take advantage of the hourly parking garage where stays less than one hour are free. They can then use the climate-controlled pedestrian tunnel to access the terminal and greet their passengers inside.