Authorities Search For Suspect Near South OKC Country Club

Police are searching for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop near the Hidden Trails Country Club in south Oklahoma City.

Authorities said they pulled the suspect over on a traffic stop before the suspect made an attempt to drive off. Police said the suspect impacted his car in a single vehicle accident, before he fled the scene on foot.

Police said they are continuing their search for the suspect near a drainage ditch, south of the country club.

