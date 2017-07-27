One Killed In NW OKC Car Accident

Authorities report one person was killed from an overnight crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

First responders were called to the crash near NW 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the second driver is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

