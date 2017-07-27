Former Rep. Lawmaker Dan Fisher To Run For State Governor

Former state Rep. Dan Fisher plans to run for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma governor in 2018.

Fisher is a Baptist minister in El Reno who served two terms in the Oklahoma House and told The Associated Press Wednesday that he’s a “strong, rock-ribbed conservative.” Fisher was known as a supporter of conservative issues and an opponent of abortion rights before leaving the Legislature in 2016.

The Dan Fisher for Governor Facebook page states his campaign is planning a kickoff rally Aug. 20. The page also says he’s tired of politicians who don’t “practice what they preach” and Republicans “who campaign as conservatives, but then govern to the left.”

Fisher joins a crowded field of candidates for the GOP nomination to succeed Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term-limited.