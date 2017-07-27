Oklahoma City Dodgers Invite Guests To "Strike Out Hunger" Frida - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma City Dodgers Invite Guests To "Strike Out Hunger" Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Dodgers invite fans to step up to the plate in the fight against hunger by bringing non-perishable food donations to the baseball game Friday, July 30. Donations benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The OKC Dodgers and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma ask for donations including, canned meat, vegetables and fruits; beans and rice; peanut butter and healthy, non-perishable food items.

Guests can bring their food items to the Bricktown Ballpark gate starting at 5:00 p.m. 

The food drive is part of Minor League Baseball’s partnership with BUSH’S Beans that help support local communities with food drives to help strike out hunger. The event is held in July during National Baked Beans Month. 

