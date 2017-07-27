Oklahoma City Earns National Recognition For Solar Energy Growth

The City of Oklahoma City has earned national recognition for its efforts to promote solar energy.

SolSmart, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Initiative, awarded Oklahoma City a bronze designation for helping residents access more solar energy options. To be eligible for the bronze designation, a local government must take steps to reduce soft costs involved in installing a solar energy system.

The City of Oklahoma City said the city's Sustainability Office added permitting information to okc.gov to clarify the process for a solar installation, reviewed City code affecting solar energy, led discussions on smart rate design and potential legislation, and provided staff training.

Solar energy is a job creation opportunity. As an energy industry capital, it’s important for us to continue the growth in solar jobs in Oklahoma City, said City Sustainability Manager T.O. Bowman.

According to Bowman, solar jobs in Oklahoma City grew by 106 percent from 2015 to 2016.

As part of the SolSmart program, all participating communities are eligible to request no-cost technical assistance from a team of national solar experts to help them achieve designation. SolSmart aims to designate 300 communities during the three-year, federally funded program.