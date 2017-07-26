Moore PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

The Moore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man Wednesday night.

According to the report, John Masters was last seen at the KFC located at 1420 S. Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City, around 5:00 p.m.

Masters is described as a white male wearing a white shirt and tan pants (police have not released a photo at this time). He was driving a 1997 white GMC Sonoma pick-up, with Oklahoma tag ACT216.

Police are concerned for Masters’ well-being because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and emphysema.

If you see Masters, contact your local authorities.