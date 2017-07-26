Moore PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Moore PD Issues Silver Alert For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

The Moore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man Wednesday night.

According to the report, John Masters was last seen at the KFC located at 1420 S. Air Depot Blvd. in Midwest City, around 5:00 p.m.

Masters is described as a white male wearing a white shirt and tan pants (police have not released a photo at this time). He was driving a 1997 white GMC Sonoma pick-up, with Oklahoma tag ACT216.

Police are concerned for Masters’ well-being because he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and emphysema.

If you see Masters, contact your local authorities. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.