My 2 Cents: President Bars Transgender People From Military

We woke up this morning to find out President Trump had been tweeting again, but this time the president was pushing out life-changing, American military-rattling policy.

He tweeted out that the "United States government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military."

He went on to say he based his decision on medical costs and the disruption.

First off, I know President Trump likes to take his message straight to the people, but tweeting out that kind of policy change that COULD abruptly end the military careers of the thousands of transgender service members was just wrong.

And even though the President said he consulted with his generals and military experts, a study commissioned by the Pentagon last year doesn't support the president's concerns.

The Rand Corporation study found there are 2,000 to 11,000 transgender active duty service members, but their specific medical needs increase the healthcare costs for the Pentagon by only a tiny fraction, and the study found they had minimal impact on military readiness.

I don't think the Pentagon should be in the business of funding gender reassignment surgery, but I also believe it's wrong to keep patriotic transgender Americans from serving in the military.

I'll be interested to hear thoughts.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.