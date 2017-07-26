Tulsa Baby Found Safe In OKC, Police Still Searching For Father - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tulsa Baby Found Safe In OKC, Police Still Searching For Father

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tulsa Police said an infant that was reported missing Tuesday evening was found safe in Oklahoma City.

The investigation began after a baby girl named Destiny was taken by her non-custodial father.

Officers said the man gave the baby to a person in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon and said, "make sure this child gets to the police."

Tulsa Police said the father, Dante Davis, took the baby from a home without the mother's permission and took the baby to Oklahoma City.

The mother is going to OKC to be reunited with the little girl.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
