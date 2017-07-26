Garfield County Sheriff And Five Employees Booked For Manslaughter

Mug shots were released today for Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles and five jail employees. All six of them are being charged with a second degree manslaughter felony.

The six were indicted by a Grand Jury behind closed doors for the death of an inmate. In June 2016, 58-year-old Anthony Huff was arrested for public intoxication. Court documents say Huff was “in a restraint chair for over 48 hours without adequate food or water” and died in custody.

They were booked and have reportedly bonded out. A photo from The Enid News and Eagle shows Sheriff Niles in handcuffs following the indictment.

Eddie Wyant, one of the attorney’s for the Estate of Anthony Huff, sent a statement. It reads, “Mr. Huff’s family appreciates the time and attention that District Attorney Chris Boring and the Multi-County Grand Jury have devoted to fully understand the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one.”

News 9 went to the Sheriff’s Office today and spoke with Niles’ secretary. Over the phone, he told her he wasn’t ready to talk to the media. His secretary said he has been Undersheriff since 1999 and took over as Sheriff in 2013. They have been working together for 16 years. She said this indictment is tough for the sheriff and the whole department.

The Garfield County Commissioners are researching the case. They will determine whether to suspend the sheriff or not.

The Sheriff’s secretary told News 9 that Sheriff Niles and his lawyer will likely hold a press conference early next week.