Moore Giving $1 Million To Potential Homebuyers

After the tragedy of the 2013 Moore tornado the city was resilient. Most places in the Oklahoma City suburb have rebuilt better than they were just four years ago. But some neighborhoods have been slower to grow, eighteen of them to be exact.

Because of that the city, along with the Housing and Urban Development, are giving out $1 million to potential homebuyers who want to live in places with names like King's Manor and Plaza Towers. The money is a part of the $52.2 million Community Development Block Grant from HUD.

”I think it's a boost for those areas. Some of the areas have come back a little faster than others,” Moore City Manager Brooks Mitchell said. “But in those impacted areas we have some existing homes that are for sale and we have approximately 100 lots ready to be redeveloped.”

Those looking for a new place to call their own must apply for grant money. As long as the price of the home is between $138,000-$180,000 the could be eligible for up to $40,000 on their down payment. Something Roland Chupik, Executive Director of the Neighborhood Housing Services of Oklahoma whose group is helping give out that cash, said is one of the biggest grants he's been a part of in 14 years.

“I think this ranks highest of all. I think the city of Moore has been very wise to use the money this way to help folks come back to Moore and to help folks become homeowners in this city,” Chupik said.

For those already in Moore, they’re excited for new neighbors.

“This is a great opportunity to come down and look and if you find a home that you like then it's probably already there for you,” Mitchell said.

The City of Moore will be holding four application workshops next month starting Aug. 1. An online version of the application can be found here.