Cool Front Increases Chances For Overnight Storms In Central OK

Showers and storms are already developing along and ahead of a cold front in far northwest Oklahoma and the panhandle.

As the front drops a little farther into the state Wednesday night, chances will go up for central Oklahoma.

We'll see partly cloudy skies again Thursday as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will make it to the upper 90s ahead of the front. We will keep a slight chance of storms Thursday afternoon and evening in central and northern Oklahoma.

There is a low threat some of these storms will become severe with wind gust to 70. We cool down a little on Friday.