OKC Woman Who Murdered Daughter With Crucifix Appears In Court

Juanita Gomez appeared in Judge Ray Elliott’s courtroom with her attorneys at her side.

The woman accused of murdering her daughter by forcing a crucifix down her throat made a court appearance, Wednesday morning.

Juanita Gomez appeared in Judge Ray Elliott’s courtroom with her attorneys at her side. The judge set Gomez’s murder trial date for Jan. 8.

Gomez remained silent during the pretrial conference between the judge, her attorneys and the prosecution.

The prosecution requested a summarized mental health report, stating Gomez's family members reported the defendant had mental health issues. Her attorneys have until Oct. 6 to turn over mental health reports to the district attorney’s office.

Gomez is accused of killing her 33-year-old daughter, Geneva Gomez, by shoving a crucifix down her throat and then placing her arms out like a cross.

In a previous court hearing, an officer and homicide detective said Gomez told them her daughter was possessed by the devil.

Gomez was escorted back to the Oklahoma County jail after Wednesday’s court appearance. She is charged with first degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.