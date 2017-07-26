Chocolate Banana Bread - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chocolate Banana Bread

  • 3 mashed ripe bananas
  • 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon chocolate extract (vanilla will work too)
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • a pinch of salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
  3. In large bowl mix together the mashed bananas, melted butter, brown sugar and egg with a wooden spoon until combined.
  4. In a medium sized bowl combine all of the dry ingredients.
  5. Add the dry mixture into the wet ingredients and stir till the flour is completely mix in.
  6. Pour the chocolate chips in and just stir till they are mixed in. Do not over mix.
  7. Scoop the bread batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake in the middle of the oven for 55-60 minutes or until cooked through.
  8. Set the loaf can on a wire rack and allow it to thoroughly cool before inverting onto a plate.
  9. Serve as is or spread PB frosting on top for a delicious dessert!

