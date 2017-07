Police are looking to the public for helping identifying shoplifters, who they say pulled a gun on store security guards when they were confronted.

It happened on July 8, around 9 p.m., at the Macy’s inside Penn Square Mall. No security officers were injured during the confrontation.

Authorities did not say what items the suspects stole from the store.

If you recognize either suspect, or have any information that could lead to an arrest for this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.