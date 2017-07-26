Dana Murphy Announces Candidacy For Lt. Governor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dana Murphy Announces Candidacy For Lt. Governor

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination of lieutenant governor.

Murphy has served on the Corporation Commission since 2009.

She joins Republicans former Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Matt Pinnell and Dominique Block as the only candidates to declare so far for the November 6, 2018 general election.

