Tickets On Sale For First Game Of 2017-18 Season: Thunder Vs. Rockets

Single-game tickets for the first Thunder game for the 2017-2018 season are now on sale.

Fans will have an opportunity to watch the Thunder open up the season Wednesday, October 3 at the Tulsa BOK Center. OKC Thunder feature reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and four-time All-Star Paul George as they take on the Houston Rockets and All-Stars James Harden and Chris Paul.

Limited tickets are available. For more information, contact the Thunder ticket office at 405.208.HOOP

Tickets can also be purchased at okcthunder.com