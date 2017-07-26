Tickets On Sale For First Game Of 2017-18 Season: Thunder Vs. Ro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tickets On Sale For First Game Of 2017-18 Season: Thunder Vs. Rockets

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Single-game tickets for the first Thunder game for the 2017-2018 season are now on sale. 

Fans will have an opportunity to watch the Thunder open up the season Wednesday, October 3 at the Tulsa BOK Center. OKC Thunder feature reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and four-time All-Star Paul George as they take on the Houston Rockets and All-Stars James Harden and Chris Paul. 

Limited tickets are available. For more information, contact the Thunder ticket office at 405.208.HOOP 

Tickets can also be purchased at okcthunder.com

