Gathering Of The Juggalos Gets Local Law Enforcement's Attention

Law enforcement is taking precautions for this weekend's Gathering of the Juggalos at Lost Lakes Amphitheater in northeast Oklahoma City.

This summer concert centers around the rap duo Insane Clown Posse, a band notoriously recognized for their devoted fans, aka Juggalos. The band itself has a long history of controversy, even landing on the FBI's list of organized gangs at one point. Because of the FBI's classification, there has been some confusion resulting in peaceful non-criminal Juggalos being mistaken for their counterparts.

Juggalos often consider themselves social outcasts. Fans alike consider themselves family.

The festival will take place at the Lost Lakes Entertainment complex near NE 10th and Sunnylane. Police say safety is their top priority.