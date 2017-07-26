Gathering Of The Juggalos Gets Local Law Enforcement's Attention - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gathering Of The Juggalos Gets Local Law Enforcement's Attention

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
AP photo AP photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Law enforcement is taking precautions for this weekend's Gathering of the Juggalos at Lost Lakes Amphitheater in northeast Oklahoma City.

This summer concert centers around the rap duo Insane Clown Posse, a band notoriously recognized for their devoted fans, aka Juggalos. The band itself has a long history of controversy, even landing on the FBI's list of organized gangs at one point. Because of the FBI's classification, there has been some confusion resulting in peaceful non-criminal Juggalos being mistaken for their counterparts.

Juggalos often consider themselves social outcasts. Fans alike consider themselves family.

The festival will take place at the Lost Lakes Entertainment complex near NE 10th and Sunnylane. Police say safety is their top priority.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.