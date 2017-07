The search is on for the suspect accused of robbing a metro Hideaway Pizza in Warr Acres, Tuesday July 25.

Authorities said the suspect robbed the business located near Northwest Expressway and Ann Arbor Tuesday morning. The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 20's, dressed wearing a black ball-cap with the word "SECURITY" on the front.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact Warr Acres Police at 405.789.0282