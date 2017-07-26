OHP Trooper To Be Laid To Rest Next Week

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Heath Meyer, who died Monday night two weeks after being struck by a patrol vehicle and critically injured, will soon be laid to rest in Norman next week.

A memorial service will take place Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. Following the memorial, Meyer will be buried in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Yesterday, dozens of officers led the procession that escorted Meyer's remains to the funeral home. At his funeral, hundreds of officers are expected to attend, looking after their own until the end.

Meyer is survived by his wife, and two daughters.