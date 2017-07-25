Your 2 Cents: Downtown Arena Helped Transform OKC

I said last night, that vacationing out of the country reminded me that the MAPS project we did on the cheap has proven the most important in changing how Oklahoma City is perceived -- the downtown arena.

Reg first, "Totally agree. I remember coming here from Maine on a business trip when the Ford Center was under construction and thinking how cool it was. Never knowing I would eventually live here and get to enjoy it."

Thunder Gal writes, "For the OKC bashers. @kellyogle said it best tonight: It's 1 of only 30 cities that the NBA thought enough of to put a team in. There ya go."

James says, "I agree that all the iterations of the MAPS program have transformed downtown OKC. Until now. The money spent on the street car project is a waste of funds."

Mickey says enough of MAPS, "they'll come up with yet another reason to come up with yet another reason for another version of MAPS, use the time honored excuse of 'it's for the kids,' and add another tax."

Finally from Richard, "the Ballpark to first get Bricktown started, but without the Peake offering NBA, concerts, NCAA events, etc. Bricktown, Downtown, Midtown would be dead. I have seen cities, die on the vine, due to starting with a bang and then resting on their laurels."

