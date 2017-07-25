Burglar Steals Vehicle, Beers From NW OKC Car Dealership

Police are hoping to identify a suspect caught on camera stealing a vehicle and helping himself to some beers from the fridge of a car dealer ship in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened in the early-morning hours on July 16 at Award Motors, located near W. Memorial Road and N. Santa Fe Avenue.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect raiding the fridge of a few beers, then burglarizing an office in the building before taking off in a white, older-model sedan, still with the price sticker on the windshield.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information that could lead to an arrest, you re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.