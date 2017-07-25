Sunny, Very Hot For Oklahoma On Wednesday

Clear and warm tonight with lows in the mid-70s.
Mostly sunny and very hot Wednesday.
Finally, a cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms. Highs drop to the low 90s for the weekend.
