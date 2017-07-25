Authorities Apprehend Suspect Who Escaped Deputy's Vehicle In Guthrie

Authorities in Guthrie have apprehended a suspect who managed to escape from a Logan County deputy’s vehicle, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials tell News 9 the suspect jumped out of the deputy's vehicle in the 400 block of E. Springer Ave. in Guthrie. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office tells News 9 that deputies were assisting Guthrie Police with a search warrant in the neighborhood.

While in the residence, the suspect’s leg came through the ceiling, and authorities made the arrest. While the suspect was in transit to jail, he somehow slipped out of his handcuffs and crawled out of a partially open window

He was apprehended about four blocks away from the original scene. So far, authorities have not identified the suspect.